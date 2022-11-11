North Queensland Register
Angus Adnam recognised with live export lifetime achievement award

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
Representing the Queensland Live Exporters Association, Greg Pankhurst, lifetime achievement awardee Angus Adnam, and Livecorp chair Troy Setter following the presentation in Darwin. Picture: Sally Gall

A man who started his career in the live export industry in 1969, transporting 400 Droughtmaster heifers from Port Alma near Rockhampton to northern Sabah on the island of Borneo, has been celebrated as one of the industry's true pioneers.

