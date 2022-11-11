Restockers active at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 426c and averaged 409c, and those over 500kg topped at 428c to average 390c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 392c and averaged 371c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 355c, averaging 355c. Cows under 400kg made 360c and averaged 295c, while cows over 400kg reached 384c, averaging 329c. Bulls under 450kg made 384c and averaged 343c, while bulls over 450kg reached 380c to average 301c.