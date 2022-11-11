Restockers active at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3189 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 2121 prime cattle and 1068 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 669 bullocks, 236 heifers, 1032 cows and 184 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 565 steers, 490 heifers and 17x17 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a large yarding of prime cattle with good lines of bullocks and cows selling to slightly subdued rates. All regular processors in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Julia Creel. Pentland, Georgetown, Ravenshoe as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 8c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 6-8c easier, and bulls were 15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 426c and averaged 409c, and those over 500kg topped at 428c to average 390c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 392c and averaged 371c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 355c, averaging 355c. Cows under 400kg made 360c and averaged 295c, while cows over 400kg reached 384c, averaging 329c. Bulls under 450kg made 384c and averaged 343c, while bulls over 450kg reached 380c to average 301c.
Bullocks topped at 428.2c, sold on a/c HH Pastoral Pty Ltd, to weigh at 501kg to return $2144/hd. Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c M and B Davison sold for 392.2c, weighing 464kg to return $1818/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Everingham Pastoral Co for 359.2c, weighing 543kg to return $1949/hd. Heavy bulls sold on a/c JA and PA Wilson made 354.2c and weighed 620kg to return $2194/hd.
Store cattle were presented in mixed lines of predominantly smaller consignments with light weight weaner steers and mickeys in strong demand by western restockers.
Steers under 200kg reached 632c to average 557c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 652c, averaging 522c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 524c and averaged 414c and steers over 400kg sold to 422c to average 394c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 542c, averaging 384c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 454c and averaged 385c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 458c, averaging 410c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 394c to average 377c.
A pen of 19 Steers a/c Kirkton Cattle Co made 524.2c and weighed 335kg, returning $1754/hd. Light weight steers a/c ER and LM Slacksmith topped at 652.2c and weighed 203kg, returning $1323. A pen of six mickeys a/c Brown and Son made 384.2c and weighed 333kg returning $1278/hd. A good run of 133 heifers a/c LHRPHC Lawnhill averaged 442.2c, weighing 268kg to return an average of $1188/hd. A pen of light weight heifers a/c Cel Crossley made 454.2c, weighing 179kg returned $799/hd. Cows and calves with limited numbers sold from a range of $900 to $1875/unit.
