North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

All roads lead to Cloncurry for 2023 ACA finals

Updated November 12 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Curr on Bobadil Fashion competing at the 2021 Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft. Picture: Rope N Spurs Photography

Cloncurry business owners are throwing their support behind organisers of the Australian Campdrafting Association finals to be held in the town for the first time next April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.