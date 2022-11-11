Cloncurry business owners are throwing their support behind organisers of the Australian Campdrafting Association finals to be held in the town for the first time next April.
Some 400 competitors and 3000 spectators are expected in the north west town for the five day event, which attracts the elite of the campdrafting community.
Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft secretary Kimberley Robertson said they were delighted to have met the criteria to host the finals, and planning was well and truly underway.
"We are holding the event just outside the start of the northern run of events, and straight after the Boulia Easter weekend," she said.
The committee is working towards cattle donations of 2500 head to accommodate a total of 350 runs.
"It is timely for us to hold the event here due to good seasons over the past couple of year, the abundance of cattle and are lucky enough to have the support of the district," she said.
"Our facilities, which are Cloncurry Shire Council owned, are in top condition, and it's got to the point where we could do this event well."
While the likes of Ariat, Riverina and Top Country pledge support to the ACA finals each year, the local committee has to raise money for the lead up expenses and prize money.
"We have received generous support, again from Curley Cattle Transport with in-kind sponsorship, the Cloncurry Shire Council, and other business houses," Ms Robertson said.
Northern Territory competitor Cristina Jones from Coolibah Station sponsors the ladies rider event at the final's level, and is happy to also support at a local level in the name of her stallion Teles One-Moore with a monetary contribution.
"The local mining companies are also very generous in our community with Ernest Henry Mining and MMG Dugald River adding support, she said.
In seeking council funding, businesses such as Lemmon's Outback Department Store and Nutrien wrote letters of support stating it would bring "an exceptional increase" to business revenue.
"The ACA finals will certainly throw the spotlight onto Cloncurry as a destination and competition hub," she said.
"It will have a positive economic impact on the whole of the community giving it a history making event.
"With the 40th anniversary of the Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft also happening in July next year, Cloncurry will gain the reputation as a place where competitors want to come and win at such a prestigious event."
The 2023 Australian Campdrafting Association finals will be held from April 11 to 15.
The finals event caps off the points year for the affiliated riders and registered horses, in which riders can compete for double points that go towards the many different championship awards.
