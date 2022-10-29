North Queensland Register
Bullocks 577.9kg make 400c/$2312 at Mareeba

October 29 2022 - 1:00am
The top priced cows and calves a/c D McLaren sold for $2150/unit at Mareeba.

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1977 cattle on Tuesday.

