Bullocks topped at 400.1c on a/c D Fenton that weighed 577.9kg to return $2312.34/hd. The top pen of cows were sold for 356.2c, weighing 525kg to return $1870.05/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c GS and NA Farmer that sold for 390.2c, weighed 520kg to return $2029.04/hd.