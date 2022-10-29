Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1977 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 45 bullocks, 20 heifers, 466 cows and 395 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 210 steers, 253 heifers, 512 mickeys and 20 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of large runs of bulls and cows with quality bullocks and heifers on offer bringing good money. All processors were in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from Cape York, Gulf Country, Georgetown, East Coast and local Tableland areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5 to 10c dearer, heifers were 10c dearer and cows were 10 to 20c dearer on last week's rates.
Bullocks under 600kg sold to 428c and averaged 399c, and those over 600kg topped at 402c to average 400c. Heifers over 400kg averaged 382c. Cows under 400kg made 348c and averaged 335c, while cows over 400kg reached 390c, averaging 353c. Bulls over 650kg reached 358c to average 328c.
Bullocks topped at 400.1c on a/c D Fenton that weighed 577.9kg to return $2312.34/hd. The top pen of cows were sold for 356.2c, weighing 525kg to return $1870.05/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c GS and NA Farmer that sold for 390.2c, weighed 520kg to return $2029.04/hd.
Store cattle were a mixed yarding with not many flat back cattle on offer. Prices remained strong this week
Steers under 200kg reached 544c to average 440c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 600c, averaging 521c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 510c and averaged 408c. Mickeys under 200kg sold to 418c, averaging 382c, mickeys 200-300kg sold to 432c, average 338c, and mickeys 300-500kg reached 436c, averaging 275c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 460c and averaged 402c, heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 484c, averaging 434c, and heifers 300 - 400kg made 410c to average 383c.
A pen of seven steers a/c J and J Westbrook made 452.2c and weighed 351kg to return $1585.93/hd. A pen of four heifers on a/c Ironbark North made 390.2c weighed 259kg returning $1009.64/hd. Cows and calves returned $2150/unit.
