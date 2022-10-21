Cows and calves in demand at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 414c and averaged 376c, and those over 500kg topped at 414c to average 396c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 392c and averaged 380c. Cows under 400kg made 358c and averaged 320c, while cows over 400kg reached 372c, averaging 360c. Bulls under 450kg made 422c and averaged 351c, while bulls over 450kg reached 416c to average 349c.

