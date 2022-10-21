Cows and calves in demand at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 933 cattle for Wednesday's prime sale consisting of 104 bullocks, 59 heifers, 616 cows and 154 bulls.
Cattle consisted of limited runs of heavy bullocks and cows, with a wide selection of secondary cows yarded which sold to a dearer trend with all buyers operating to fill orders.
It was a generally mixed yarding with limited numbers of heavy export/ slaughter bulls, which all sold to a dearer trend as the sale went on.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Normanton, Mt Isa, Georgetown, Forsayth, Einasleigh, Mt Surprise, Mt Garnet, Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek, McKinlay as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 3 -5c dearer, heifers were 8-10c dearer, cows were 8-10c dearer, and bulls were 5 - 10c dearer.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 414c and averaged 376c, and those over 500kg topped at 414c to average 396c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 392c and averaged 380c. Cows under 400kg made 358c and averaged 320c, while cows over 400kg reached 372c, averaging 360c. Bulls under 450kg made 422c and averaged 351c, while bulls over 450kg reached 416c to average 349c.
Bullocks topped at 414.2c sold on a/c TM Whitten, weighed 551kg to return $ 2283/hd. A good pen of 14 bullocks made 400.2c sold on a/c BZ Cattle Co, weighed 694kg to return $ 2775/hd. Best trade heifers made 390.2c sold on a/c KJ and MM Taylor, weighed 418kg to return $1632/hd.
Best cows topped at 372.2c sold on a/c B and J Epple, weighing 610kg to return $ 2270/hd. Best heavy bulls made 366.2c sold on a/c Dunluce Grazing, weighing 910kg to return $ 3332/hd. Best light bulls made 422.2c sold on a/c EJT and KL Camp, weighing 350kg to return $1477/hd.
Agents yarded a total of 1856 cattle at Friday's store sale, consisting of 772 steers, 369 mickeys, 608 heifers and 107 cows and calves.
Store cattle were strong on a selection of pens where quality was present, with the usual buyers operating and live export buyers were also operating on suitable lines.
The market was firm to slightly dearer than previous weeks. There was also a large yarding of cows and calves on offer which sold to a strong market.
The yarding was drawn from Croydon, Normanton, Einasleigh, Hughenden, Richmond, Mt Isa, Forsayth, Greenvale as well as local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 626c to average 572c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 570c, averaging 471c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 512c and averaged 448c and steers over 400kg sold to 430c to average 416c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 538c, averaging 459c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 460c and averaged 432c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 460c, averaging 419c, heifers over 320kg made 428c to average 417c.
A run of 32 steers on a/c RD and LA French made 626.2c, weighed 176kg to return $1102/hd. A pen of 10 steers on a/c Ashley and Jeneece made 410.2c, weighed 464kg to return $1903/hd. A pen of 15 mickeys on a/c DG and JE Cairns made 538.2c, weighed 288kg to return $1549/hd.
A pen of six heifers on a/c SMW Pastoral made 460c, weighed 290kg to return $1334/hd. A pen of eight heifers on a/c WD.19 P/L made 416.2c, weighed 373kg to return $1550/hd. A run of 61 x 61 cows and calves on a/c N Pickering and S Eastham made $2150/unit.
