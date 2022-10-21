North Queensland Register
Cows and calves sell for $2150/unit at Charters Towers

October 21 2022 - 6:00am
Cows and calves in demand at Charters Towers

PRIME SALE

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 933 cattle for Wednesday's prime sale consisting of 104 bullocks, 59 heifers, 616 cows and 154 bulls.

