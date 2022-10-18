North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Palm Island rural generalist is Rural Doctors Assn registrar of the year

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 18 2022 - 7:24am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Regina Waterhouse is a strong and passionate advocate for rural and remote medicine and provides an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander healthcare view. Picture: supplied

A rural generalist registrar who has provided dedicated care to the Queensland community of Palm Island is one of two recipients of the Rural Registrar of the Year Award 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.