Heavy, finished bullocks sell to 402c at Emerald

The yarding at Emerald on October 13 decreased by 145 head to 2200 with cattle drawn from as far north as Einasleigh along with drafts from all local districts.
Quality and condition was mixed, however the buying panel was able to cope with the variation and prices stayed close to recent sales.
Yearling steers in light weight pens sold to 710c/kg to average 558c/kg for the better bred lines.
Medium weight lots sold to 619c/kg to average 448c to 612c/kg.
Yearling heifers made to 582c/kg for light pens to average 418c to 491c/kg.
Medium weight pens averaged 414c to 451c/kg.
Heavy, finished bullocks made to 402c/kg and averaged 396c/kg whilst those to feed topped at 420c/kg to average 380c to 414c/kg. A few to restockers averaged 496c/kg.
Trade buyers paid to 383c/kg to average 364c to 379c/kg for their grown heifers with feeders averaging 380c to 414c/kg.
Two score cows returning to the paddock averaged 307c to 318c/kg with heavy, four score cows going to processors at 369c/kg average and sales to 393c/kg.
