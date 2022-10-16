North Queensland Register
Emerald yarding decreased by 145 head, quality mixed

Updated October 16 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
Heavy, finished bullocks sell to 402c at Emerald

The yarding at Emerald on October 13 decreased by 145 head to 2200 with cattle drawn from as far north as Einasleigh along with drafts from all local districts.

