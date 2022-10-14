North Queensland Register

Genex Kidston Connection Project receives EPBC approval and hydro parts delivery

Zoe Thomas
Zoe Thomas
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
The Kidston Clean Energy Hub will integrate large-scale solar and pumped storage hydro using an abandoned gold mine 270 kilometres north-west of Townsville. Picture supplied.

The Genex Kidston Connection Project has received approval from the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 as the first delivery of parts for the pumped hydro station also arrived at the Port of Townsville earlier this week.

