The Genex Kidston Connection Project has received approval from the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 as the first delivery of parts for the pumped hydro station also arrived at the Port of Townsville earlier this week.
Genex Power CEO James Harding said the arrival of the parts in Townsville was an important milestone for the project.
"These parts will now be transported to site where they will be stored until the underground powerhouse excavation is complete and the equipment installation commences," he said.
"The Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project is Genex's flagship project, and the first of its kind to be developed in Australia in more than 40-years.
"We're looking forward to continuing to work with Townsville and all of North Queensland to support job opportunities as the project progresses."
ANDRITZ is supplying the electro-mechanical equipment for the pumped storage hydro elements of the project with some parts delivered into the port including; stay rings, spiral case sections, draft tube liner sections, draft tube cones and draft tube gate frames for the embedment into the concrete structure of the powerhouse.
At present, 35 trucks were required to transport the equipment to the Kidston site.
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said Queensland would need a portfolio of energy projects to be developed by both the public and private sector to meet the state's renewable energy targets.
"Our Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan is all about a future of cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders, powering good jobs in new regional industries," he said.
"It will build the Queensland SuperGrid, Australia's largest, transporting renewable energy from the regions, powering industry and households.
"It's pumped hydro projects that will underpin our reliable power, storing cheap renewable energy and pumping out power when we need it."
The North Queensland Kidston Pumped Hydro Project is expected to create up to 900 jobs with project completion expected in early 2025.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.