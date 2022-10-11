Pentland in the state's north west is home to a pub, a post office and a police station.
In a town of just over 300 residents the last thing you'd expect to find is a private and all original art gallery, gift and coffee shop.
But Wookatook at Pentland is proving a fan favourite with visitors, both interstate and overseas.
Graham and Louise Dean are the creative duo behind the art work and bush poetry that Wookatook is known, and much loved for.
The couple originally moved from Brisbane to Winton in 2000, which was where the idea for an art gallery was first sparked.
"We virtually started working for ourselves from the time we went to Winton," Louise said.
"That was the start of us opening up our own business, but back then, we had no idea really what we could do.
An artist from a young age, Louise displayed her work in the local gallery and the rest as they say, was history.
"I was asked to go into an exhibition in the Winton gallery," she said.
"I put in about 36 works and I sold about 18 of them. I thought, 'Oh geez, I can do this'.
"From there I realised perhaps I can do something."
What transpired was a two decade journey spent establishing the business across the north west region before settling in Pentland almost five years ago.
Louise said the decision formed around the couple needing to take a step back and semi-retire.
"We were looking for a little place to go to where we could do Graham's coffee and scones, and we could do my art work," she said.
Brought up in Hughenden, Louise said her work was greatly inspired by the colours, textures and markings that the rural landscape and characters are known and loved for.
She originally began drawing in her childhood and later delved into illustration, pastel and acrylic works.
"Now it has evolved into huge amounts of avenues, I don't just paint on canvas anymore," Louise said.
"I paint on anything from saw and windmill blades, plaques and gum leaves that Graham makes for me."
Her work had been purchased both locally, but also from buyers overseas in England, New Zealand and Japan.
"There are times when I just can't keep up," Louise said. "I sell it off the easel. I'll be doing a painting in my studio and someone will come in and say, 'Well when will you finish that and how much will it be?'."
Graham is a bush poet and has performed extensively across the state. His poetry work has also been published in several books.
The pair also regularly pack up shop and take Wookatook on the road to different field days and events throughout the region from Richmond, Barcaldine, Mareeba, and more recently, the Atherton Tablelands in coming weeks.
"We've decided to go on the road a little bit," Louise said.
"Not only does it give us a bit of a break from the shop, it's a great social time for us and gets us out and about."
As for the name?
Louise said Wookatook means all mixed up, all over the place.
"We first heard that word in Karumba while we were up there and we were managing the Primac Elders store at the time," she said.
"Our nephew, who is a helicopter stockman, came in and said, 'Uncle Graham, that roll of polypipe out the back has gone all wookatook'.
"Graham being a bush poet immediately fell in love with the word and it has now been a part of our business name since 1998."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
