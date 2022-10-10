North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Barrington Station, Charters Towers Brahman cross steers average 556c/kg to return $1405/hd

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers Caitlyn Mcphee with Pemble Livestock, Barrington Station, Charters Towers Brahman cross steers, which averaged 556c/kg to return an average of $1405/hd. Picture supplied by Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers.

Just over 4000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents store sale on October 7 with quality lines selling to solid rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.