Just over 4000 head were offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents store sale on October 7 with quality lines selling to solid rates.
Younger cattle dominated the yarding with 1758 heifers and 1685 steers offered to prospective buyers.
Agents noted cattle were made up of quality lines with a small run of secondary cattle from northern regions.
Quality cattle were in strong demand, agents said.
The yarding was drawn from Croydon, Upper Daintree, Collinsville, Mount Isa, Normanton, Charters Towers, Greenvale, as well as local and coastal areas.
Pemble Livestock, Barrington Station, Charters Towers offloaded a total head of 80 Brahman cross steers to average 556c/kg weighing 253kg and returned an average of $1405/hd.
Vendor Lawn Hill Riversleigh Pastoral Holdings Company, Riversleigh Station, Mount Isa, offloaded 212 Brahman cross heifers to fetch 482c/kg weighing 267kg and returned an average of $1287/hd.
Steers up to 200kg topped at 676c/kg to average 591c/kg, steers between 200kg and 320kg topped at 610c/kg to average 509c/kg, while steers between 320kg to 400kg topped at 564c/kg to average 457c/kg.
Steers over 400kg topped at 456c/kg to average 442c/kg, while mickeys up to 400kg topped at 648c/kg to average 480c/kg.
Heifers up to 200kg topped at 518c/kg and averaged 421c/kg, heifers between 200kg to 320kg topped 518c/kg to average 447c/kg and heifers between 320 to 370kg topped at 466c/kg to average 409c/kg.
A pen of 23 steers on account of Sefton Grazing made 444c/kg to weigh 445kg and return $1977/hd.
A pen of 21 steers on account of J and K Johnson fetched 658c/kg weighing 163kg to return $1072/hd.
A pen of 31 steers offered by Luke Anning, Hughenden made 576c/kg to weigh 242kg and return $1394/hd.
A pen of eight Lazy R Brahmans heifers made 518c/kg to weigh 238kg and return $1233/hd.
Five Double U Farms cows and calves returned $2025 per unit.
The next Charters Towers store sale is scheduled for October 14.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.