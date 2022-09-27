North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Qld government considering options to compensate Spanish mackerel fishers

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 27 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cairns Spanish mackerel licence holder Richard Gilmore says his two $40,000 licences are worth nothing following the quota reduction. Picture supplied.

Queensland's Agriculture Department will consider options to alleviate the impacts on Spanish mackerel commercial entitlement holders impacted by the announcement that commercial quotas are set to be slashed by 80 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.