Chloe Ferris, 26, Barkly Downs Station
Chloe Ferris grew up on the outskirts of Melbourne in Point Cook; a 20-minute drive from the bustling city centre.
After graduating from high school, she went on to study equine business management at Marcus Oldham College where the idea of working as a ringer was first introduced.
"My best friend from ag college who was also a typical Melbourne girl - we were both vegetarian when we met - went to work on a station near Julia Creek," Chloe said.
"Hearing all the awesome experiences she was having and noticing the positive change in her level of confidence was what made me consider the idea.
"I then visited her for a week on the station and it was pretty well sold."
The process of applying for a role on a cattle station began without much luck for a couple of years after her first visit up north.
Chloe said she was working a seasonal role as an equine vet nurse in Western Australia when the job fell through and later landed a position on a property in central Queensland.
"I applied to every station I could find that was looking for staff just to get a foot in the door," she said.
"I'm currently contracting around North Queensland.
"The roles I've had on cattle stations have been as a station hand and Wagyu data technician."
She was now currently based at a large scale commercial cattle property on the Barkly Tablelands spanning three million acres averaging 39,000 head.
"I do a bit of everything; mustering on horseback, working cattle in the yards and bore running," she said.
"The property runs three crews."
With some experience now under her belt, Chloe said her overall reception to the industry had been positive.
"My first year I was "green as the grass" and so I was the bud of a few jokes and had a lot of stern talking to's," she said.
"I was fortunate to work for really good people who always had my best interests at heart and went out of their way to help me understand where I went wrong and what I could learn.
"I have loved the way it's shaped me as a person, I am much more confident in myself having done things I never thought I was capable of doing and I'm definitely more resilient as well.
"I also love the lifelong friendships I have made."
As for the challenges, Chloe said the biggest test was not getting discouraged through the learning process when mistakes were made.
"I would say to anyone interested in working on a property, be relentless in getting your foot in the door and keep pushing yourself outside your comfort zone," she said.
"Accept that you're going to have to admit that you are ignorant of certain things in order to learn.
"Also when choosing an employer, prioritise working for someone who is a good person and will invest in you over money or other perks."
As for the future? Chloe hoped to invest more in improving her practical skills in the beef industry.
"As a keen photographer, I also want to continue promoting the industry as a whole through my photography Outback Creative Co," she said.
"Later down the track, after a lot more study, providing support to young people on remote cattle properties through mobile counselling services."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.