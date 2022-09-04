North Queensland Register
Weaner heifers make to 576c, average 426c at Emerald

Updated September 5 2022 - 12:03am, first published September 4 2022 - 11:59pm
Weaner heifers 576c at Emerald

Agents penned just over 1100 head at Emerald sale on Thursday.

