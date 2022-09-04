Weaner heifers 576c at Emerald

Agents penned just over 1100 head at Emerald sale on Thursday.
Quality of the local cattle was good and while quite a few descriptions of stock were not on offer, the general trend for the day was firm by as much as 15c.
Bullocks and heavy steers were too few to reliably quote. Steers 400-500kg topped at 430c to average 408c, for the few mixed types on offer, 350- 400kg steers made to 506c to average 425c, 280-350kg steers topped at 584c to average 517c.
Heavy heifers over 400kg reached 420c, 350-400kg types made to 420c to average 407c, the 280-350kg heifers made to 522c to average 407c, while heifers in the weaner weight ranges made to 576c to average 426c.
Heavy cows topped at 365c to average 350c, cows 450-520kg made to 358c to average 328c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 357c.
The Ford family, Forest Home, Capella, sold a draft of Brahman and Brahman cross steers making to 582c to weigh 203kg or $1185, while their heifer portion made to 446c and weighed 204kg or $911.
The Prince family, Melaleuca, Capella, sold Droughtmaster heifers making to 420c to weigh 240kg to return $1010. Malden Grazing, Malden, Alpha, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows with the tops making to 365c and weighed 613kg or $2238.
