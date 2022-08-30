Race enthusiasts descended upon Hillview Station in the Muttaburra region on the weekend for the annual Tower Hill Picnic Races.
The two-day event featured classic bush racing, fashions on the field and live entertainment for all.
The race weekend is also famous for its bachelor and bachelorette auction with past auctions resulting in two marriages.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the weekend.
Pictures: Ruth Bode.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
