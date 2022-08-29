Cloncurry ATRA champions recognised at award presentation

The best of Cloncurry's ATRA competitors have been recognised at the North West Regional Presentations Night.
Winners and runner-ups of the 2021-2022 season were presented on July 8, after hosting 10 jackpot ATRA's throughout the season.
Cloncurry ATRA secretary and treasurer Kate Kunde said it was a busy season with many events held throughout the year.
"The season was full on. Not only the Cloncurry ATRA but also Destiny Downs Cattle Company (Shane and Leanne Kenny), JT Cattle (Terry and Tiff Flute), Diamond F Arena Roping (Andrew and Emma Forster). Cloncurry ATRA also run a jackpot at Burke and Wills in conjunction with the rodeo," Ms Kunde said.
"We try to host one event per month. We also try to work in with other events and not clash with any other community events."
Each ATRA includes events, including barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, dummy roping for all age groups and all different numbered ropings.
"The ATRA welcomes everyone from near and far. Anyone can compete as long as you pay day membership or are a full financial member," Ms Kunde said.
"Cloncurry ATRA is a real family club/sport and very encouraging to our young juniors but also adults that are making a start in the sport."
In 2023, Ms Kunde said she would like to increase junior participation.
"Our members go from Tiny Tots under seven, through to over 50s.
"This season would really like to focus on getting some juniors in our area up-and-going as we don't have many coming along in the roping side of things at the moment. So if you have a junior that is interested, please get in contact," she said.
"Also we would love to be able to put some prize money up for our events and if there are any sponsors interested in coming on board we would love to chat."
If you're interested in joining Cloncurry ATRA, contact the Facebook Page or committee members: President Byron Remfrey, Vice President Kelly-Jo Litchfield or Secretary/Treasurer Kate Kunde.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
