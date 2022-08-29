North Queensland Register
Cloncurry ATRA champions recognised at award presentation

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
Cloncurry ATRA winners recognised at annual awards night. Photo supplied by KJL Photography.

The best of Cloncurry's ATRA competitors have been recognised at the North West Regional Presentations Night.

