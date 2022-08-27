North Queensland Register
Mental health needs to be part of FMD preparedness

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 27 2022 - 9:00pm
THINK AHEAD: Dr Kate Gunn, from the University of South Australia's Department of Rural Health, says mental health needs to be considered in animal disease preparedness.

RURAL health experts are urging plans be put in place to deal with the psychological and social consequences of an animal disease outbreak in the same way economic impacts are being prepared for.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

