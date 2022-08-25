Bulls in demand at Charters Towers

Combined agents yarded a total of 2247 head on Wednesday, consisting of 1128 prime and 1119 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 178 bullocks, 131 heifers, 710 cows and 100 bulls. The store section consisted of 637 steers, 390 heifers and 101 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a good run of heavy export and heavy trade steers, with a mixed yarding of cows.
There was a wide variety of medium to heavy export bulls that all sold to a strong buying panel with all usual buyers in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from The Belyando, Einasleigh, Julia Creek, Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Normanton, Georgetown, Forsayth as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10-20c dearer, heifers were 15-20c dearer, cows were unchanged and bulls were 10-15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 402c and averaged 320c, and those over 500kg topped at 390c to average 367c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 410c and averaged 366c. Cows under 400kg made 312c and averaged 276c, while cows over 400kg reached 342c, averaging 320c. Bulls under 450kg made 430c and averaged 400c, while bulls over 450kg reached 360c to average 329c.
Bullocks topped at 372c/kg for a pen of good quality steers sold on A/c Paul Minuzzo, that weighed 686kg to return $2553/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c JW and CN Gilmore that sold for 354/kg, weighing 530kg to return $1877/hd.
Best pen of cows to the meatworks sold a/c DG and JE Cairns for 340c/kg, weighing 562kg and $1910/hd. Bulls sold on a/c H and S Dahl topped at 350c/kg and weighed 843kg, to return $2948/hd.
Store cattle comprised isolated larger lines of predominantly Brahman steers and heifers. The lighter cattle sold to a slightly easier market this week due to quality and numbers, with feeder cattle sitting firm on last week's rates.
Steers under 200kg reached 552c to average 542c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 558c, averaging 512c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 470c and averaged 404c and steers over 400kg sold to 406c to average 399c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 566c, averaging 442c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 452c and averaged 395c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 452c, averaging 392c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 420c to average 405c.
A pen of 15 steers a/c BDG and JE Cairns sold for 440c/kg, weighed 393kg and returning $1730/hd. A run of 65 Brahman steers a/c CAAP Holding sold to an average 552c/kg to average 217kg and returning $1203/hd.
A pen of eight mickeys a/c LW and NL Miller made 462c/kg and weighed 334kg to average $1542/hd. A good pen of 18 heifers sold on a/c Rapisarda for 420c/kg, weighing 402kg to return $1690/hd 58x58 cows and calves sold on a/c of 2K Cattle returned $2475/unit.
