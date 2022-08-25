Bulls in demand at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 402c and averaged 320c, and those over 500kg topped at 390c to average 367c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 410c and averaged 366c. Cows under 400kg made 312c and averaged 276c, while cows over 400kg reached 342c, averaging 320c. Bulls under 450kg made 430c and averaged 400c, while bulls over 450kg reached 360c to average 329c.