Western restockers push up demand at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 376c and averaged 340c, and those over 500kg topped at 358c to average 346c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 378c and averaged 312c. Cows under 400kg made 300c and averaged 229c, while cows over 400kg reached 320c, averaging 298c. Bulls under 450kg made 366c and averaged 287c, while bulls over 450kg reached 348c to average 286c.