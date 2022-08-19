North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brahman cross heifers reach 514c to return $1430 at Charters Towers store sale

August 19 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western restockers push up demand at Charters Towers

PRIME SALE

Charters Towers combined agents yarded 1037 cattle at Wednesday's prime sale, consisting of 272 bullocks, 64 heifers, 485 cows and 215 bulls.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.