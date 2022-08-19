Western restockers push up demand at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded 1037 cattle at Wednesday's prime sale, consisting of 272 bullocks, 64 heifers, 485 cows and 215 bulls.
Cattle comprised mixed lines of predominantly northern type cattle with larger runs of cleanskin bulls and lighter gulf cows.
There were isolated runs of finished ox and cows which all sold to a stronger panel of processors. Exporters were in attendance once again, with bulls selling to competitive rates.
The yarding was drawn from Normanton, Burketown, Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens creek, Croydon as well as local and coastal areas.
Prime quotes:
Bullocks were quoted 15-20c dearer, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 15c dearer, and bulls were 15c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 376c and averaged 340c, and those over 500kg topped at 358c to average 346c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 378c and averaged 312c. Cows under 400kg made 300c and averaged 229c, while cows over 400kg reached 320c, averaging 298c. Bulls under 450kg made 366c and averaged 287c, while bulls over 450kg reached 348c to average 286c.
Bullocks topped at 358.2c on a/c Sefton Grazing that weighed 555kg to return $1986/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Sefton Grazing that sold for 362.2c, weighing 408kg to return $1476/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Woodstock Pastoral, for 320.2c, weighing 608kg to return $1946/hd. Bulls sold on a/c GD and KR Harriman, topped at 340c and weighed 535kg, to return $1819/hd.
There were 3009 cattle yarded for Friday's store sale, consisting of 1193 steers, 749 mickeys, 1032 heifers and 35x35 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of good quality runs of steers and heifers that sold to a strong buying panel, which resulted in the market return stronger after the last few weeks.
Crossbred steers sold to increased demand with western restockers in attendance again.
The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Mt Isa, Croydon, Collinsville with the majority of cattle from local and coastal areas.
Store quotes:
Steers under 200kg reached 640c to average 591c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 626c, averaging 530c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 460c and averaged 399c and steers over 400kg sold to 438c to average 408c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 632c, averaging 464c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 446c and averaged 418c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 514c, averaging 439c, heifers 320 - 370kg made 468c to average 416c, and heifers over 370kg topped at c, averaging c.
A run of 159 steers a/c Morganbury Past Co, Charters Towers, averaged 431c and weighed 444kg, returning an average of $1913/hd. A run of 141 lightweight Brahman steers a/c Fleetwood Grazing sold for 605c and weighed 175kg to return an average of $1064/hd. A pen of 20 Brangus steers a/c Maiden Springs made 626c and weighed 232 kg to return $1452/hd.
A run of 413 very good quality Brahman cross heifers on a/c Matthews Cattle P/L made up to 514c to average 469c, weighed 304kg to return $1430/hd. A pen of 29 Brahman heifers a/c B and G Kirkwood made 484c and weighed 245kg to return an average of $1185/hd. 22 x 21 cows and calves sold on a/c B and C Bode returned $2410/unit. A pen of six PTIC cows a/c M and R Bailey returned $1700/hd.
