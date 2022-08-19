Store cattle stronger at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1025 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 20 bullocks, eight heifers, 34 cows and 256 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 147 steers, and 123 heifers.
Cattle consisted of a limited number of slaughter cattle on offer, with a rise in the market with all processors present.
The yarding was drawn from the Gulf country, Cape, East Coast, with local and Tablelands area included.
Bullocks were quoted 20c dearer, heifers were 20c easier and cows were 10c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 400kg sold to 400c and averaged 295c, and those over 400kg topped at 352c to average 302c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 270c and averaged 270c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 272c, averaging 272c. Cows under 400kg made 280c and averaged 212c, while cows over 400kg reached 282c, averaging 265c. Bulls over 500kg reached 310c to average 304c.
Bullocks topped at 314.2c on a/c Kimba Station that weighed 545kg to return $1712.39/hd. The top pen of cows was sold for 270.2c, weighing 431.5kg to return $1165.91/hd. Bulls sold on a/c G and S Shephard, topped at 310c and weighed 675kg, to return $2092.50/hd.
Store cattle were stronger this week with a lot of quality Brahmans on offer and not many flatback cattle with buyers bringing money to the higher end.
Steers under 200kg reached 492c to average 489c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 500c, averaging 392c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 400c and averaged 295c. Mickeys under 200kg sold to 200c, averaging 169c and mickeys 200-300kg sold to 372c, average 234c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 364c and averaged 343c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 344c, averaging 318c.
A pen of 15 steers a/c J Manning made 488.2c and weighed 177kg with a return $864.11/hd. A pen of three heifers a/c McGrath Holdings made 326.7c, weighed 245kg and returned an average of $800.46/hd.
