North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Weaner steers reach 492c, average 489c at Mareeba

August 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Store cattle stronger at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 1025 cattle on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.