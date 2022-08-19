Store cattle stronger at Mareeba

Steers and bullocks under 400kg sold to 400c and averaged 295c, and those over 400kg topped at 352c to average 302c. Heifers under 400kg sold to 270c and averaged 270c, while heifers over 400kg topped at 272c, averaging 272c. Cows under 400kg made 280c and averaged 212c, while cows over 400kg reached 282c, averaging 265c. Bulls over 500kg reached 310c to average 304c.