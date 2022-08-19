Prices stronger at Emerald

Emerald Agents yarded just over 1300 head at Thursday's sale.
With a mostly local yarding, the general trend of the day saw nearly every description improve by 5-15c.
Heavy bullocks over 550kg topped at 367c/kg, 500-550kg types topped at 355c to average 342c, steers 400-500kg topped at 514c/kg to average 407c, steers 350-400kg topped at 538c, steers 280-350kg made to 638c/kg to average 578c, and steers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 640c.
Heifers over 400kg topped at 412c/kg to average 348c, heifers 350-400kg topped at 419c/kg to average 375c, 280-350kg heifers reached 522c/kg and heifers in the weaner weight ranges made to 558c/kg to average 467c.
Heavy cows topped at 336c/kg to average 325c, while cows 450-520kg topped at 332c/kg to average 321c. There were too few cows and calves on offer to reliably quote.
The Siller Family, Monkana, Capella, sold Simmental cross steers to 367c/kg to weigh 645kg or $2370. The Daniels family, Ivy Vale, Gindie, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows making to 324c/kg to weigh 507kg and returned $1644.
Joe and Estelle Bridgeman, Old Stoney, consigned Droughtmaster heifers making to 354c/kg to weigh 480kg to return $1700. The McLucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, sold a line of Santa heifers reaching 528c/kg to weigh 253kg to return $1339.
