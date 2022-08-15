Market dearer at Emerald

Emerald agents yarded just over 1300 head at Thursday's weekly sale.
A fair quality offering was on offer with a market that trended dearer than the previous week.
Heavy bullocks over 550kg topped at 358c, steers 500-550kg reached 416c to average 349c, steers 400-500kg topped at 420c to average 348c, steers 350-400kg topped at 570c to average 425c, while steers in the weaner weight ranges made to 570c to average 485c.
Heavy heifers made to 426c to average 362c, heifers 350-400kg made to 424c to average 374c, heifers 280-350kg made to 403c to average 349c while heifers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 500c to average 394c.
Paul and Judy Wroe, Natal, Middlemount, sold Braford bullocks to 355c to weigh 639kg or $2270. The Barlow family, Amaroo, Comet, sold Brangus steers to 570c and weighed 354kg to return $2020.
The Cox family, Mt Surprise, Alpha, sold Simmental cross heifers making to 426c and weighed 412kg or $1758. The Schwarz family, Juanita, Fernless, consigned Droughtmaster cows to 340c to weigh 559kg or $1902.
The Sparrow family, Tresillian, Alpha, sold a line of Droughtmaster cows making to 337c and weighing 548kg to return $1848.
