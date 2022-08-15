North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Santa weaner steers make 668c/$1270 at Eidsvold

August 15 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality weaner steers and heifers on offer at Eidsvold

There were 602 head yarded at the Eidsvold prime and store sale last Wednesday with over 400 quality weaner steers and heifers in the draft.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.