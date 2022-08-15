Quality weaner steers and heifers on offer at Eidsvold

There were 602 head yarded at the Eidsvold prime and store sale last Wednesday with over 400 quality weaner steers and heifers in the draft.
Prices were considerably better than last sale rates especially in the weaner classes.
A very good run of Charbray steers weighing an average of 273kg sold to return $1716/hd while light heifers sold to $1320/hd. Local Santa steers reached 668c at 190kg to return $1270.
Under 200kg steers averaged 648c while the 200-300kg steers averaged just over 600c. Heifers up to 200kg averaged 522c and the 200-300kg range heifers averaged 457c.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 616c at 261kg returning $1610/hd. Droughtmaster cross steers from Theodore sold for 620c at 235kg returning $1457/hd.
Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 634c at 200kg returning $1268/hd. Angus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 636c at 246kg returning $1567/hd.
Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 648c at 203kg returning $1317/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 668c at 189kg returning $1268/hd.
Simmental cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 532c at 195kg returning $1037/hd. Charbray cross heifers from Cracow sold for 548c at 256kg returning $1406/hd.
Speckle Park heifers from Mundubbera sold for 552c at 160kg returning $883/hd. Angus cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 552c at 198kg returning $1094/hd.
Simmental bulls from Eidsvold sold for 360c at 565kg returning $2035/hd. Simmental bull from Eidsvold sold for 400c at 390kg returning $1560/hd.
Brangus Mickey bull from Eidsvold sold for 542c at 286kg returning $1554/hd.
Charbray cow from Eidsvold sold for 295c at 685kg returning $2022/hd.
