Weaner steers sell to 642c at Blackall

Bezuma Pastoral Co, Warrandaroo, Muttaburra, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross steers and heifers with the steers topping at 442.2c weighing 360kg to return $1595/hd and the heifers sold to a top of 340.2c weighing 333kg to return $1133/hd. They also sold PTIC Brahman heifers selling to $1675/hd.