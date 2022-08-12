Weaner steers sell to 642c at Blackall

There were 984 head yarded at this week's Blackall prime and store sale.
Cattle were sourced from Blackall, Tambo, Augathella, Aramac, Muttaburra, Isisford, Hughenden, Kynuna and surrounds.
Although not all processors attended, more restockers were present on the buyer panel.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 354c, average 279c, and bulls over 450kg made 314c, average 280c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 260c, average 237c, cows 400-500kg made 298c, average 271c, and cows over 500kg reached 312c, to average 293c.
Heifers 220-280kg sold to 402c, averaging 344c, heifers 280-350kg reached 380c, average 324c, heifers 350-450kg made 400c, average 331c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 378c, averaging 369c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 630c, average 603c, steers 220-280kg sold to 642c, averaging 596c, steers 280-350kg made 580c, average 414c, steers 350-400kg reached 476c, average 391c, steers 400-550kg made 478c, average 388c, and steers over 550kg sold to 370c, average 350c.
Mickeys made to 462c, to average 381c.
PTIC heifers made to $1675, averaging $1461.
Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais heifers for 400.2c weighing 389kg to return $1559. JE and DK Malone, Braeside, Kynuna, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 314.2c weighing 880kg for a return of $2764/hd. They had also sold Droughtmaster steers for 436.2c weighing 499kg for a return of $2179/hd.
LC and SE Malone, Braeside, Kynuna, sold Droughtmaster steers for 436.2c weighing 502kg for a return of $2257/hd. Anna Brunckhorst and Henry Brunckhorst, Sunbury, Isisford, sold Charolais cross steers 478.2c weighing 400kg to return $1915/hd. They also sold Shorthorn cross heifers reaching 340.2c weighing 495kg to return $1683/hd.
Marie Jean Simpson, Warrandaroo, Muttaburra, sold Angus cross mickeys reaching 462.2c weighing 233kg to return $1080/hd.
Bezuma Pastoral Co, Warrandaroo, Muttaburra, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross steers and heifers with the steers topping at 442.2c weighing 360kg to return $1595/hd and the heifers sold to a top of 340.2c weighing 333kg to return $1133/hd. They also sold PTIC Brahman heifers selling to $1675/hd.
Ross and Sons, Vacy, Yaraka, sold Santa cows for 312.2c at 617kg to return $1926/hd. R and T Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Brahman cows for 310.2c at 690kg to return $2140/hd. G and J Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Brahman cows for 310.2c at 615kg to return $1907/hd.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella, sold VGQ Santa cross steers topping at 642.2c making an average of 607c at 280kg to return $1702/hd. Francis Edgerton, Loana, Hughenden, sold good quality Charbray cross steers for 608.2c at 247kg to return $1501/hd.
WE and LM Hutchinson, White Oaks, Tambo, sold Angus cross heifers for 401.2c averaging 255kg returning $1027.07/hd. ThomJon Livestock P/L, White Oaks, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers for 443.2c averaging 365.7kg returning $1620.85/hd.
