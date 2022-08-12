Wellbred restocker steers and heifers offered at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw decreased numbers on Wednesday with a yarding of 1853 head, comprising 841 steers, 683 heifers, 299 cows, eight cows and calves and 22 bulls.
Cattle came from most local areas south to Taroom and several larger lines from Clermont and Mount Coolon.
In a very mixed quality offering, there were some wellbred lines of restocker steers and heifers and a couple of lines of PTIC cows.
Competition was keener from an increased processor line-up, and restockers were also better represented both steers and heifers.
Slaughter steers sold to 328c, average 274c, steers 500-600kg reached 370c, average 358c, steers 400-500kg sold to 386c, average 376c, steers 330-400kg reached 458c, average 396c, steers 280-330kg made 566c, average 468c, steers 200-280kg sold to 616c, average 519c, and steers under 200kg sold to 634c, average 543c.
Slaughter cows sold to 307c, average 305c, cows 500-600kg reached 327c, average 305c, cows 400-500kg reached 310c, average 280c, cows 330-400kg reached 272c, average 241c, and cows under 330kg made 102c, average 102c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 392c, average 392c, heifers 400-500kg reached 422c, average 369c, heifers 330-400kg made 460c, average 352c, heifers 280-330kg made 512c, average 375c, heifers 200-280kg reached 520c, average 403c, and heifers under 200kg made 466c, average 398c.
Cows and calves sold to $2800/unit, average $2185/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 298c, average 272c, bulls 500-600kg reached 298c, average 290c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 318c, average 284c, and bulls 280-330kg made 180c, average 180c.
JP Robertson and JF Sawtell, Mt Larcom, sold Brangus steers for 370c, weighing 564kg to return $2082/hd. Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold Brahman cross steers for 386c, weighing 416kg to return $1607/hd. J Mclean, Calliope, sold Brangus steers for 526c, weighing 286kg to return $1508/hd. J Baccon, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster steers for 581c, weighing 251kg to return $1462/hd.
Wales Grazing Co, Biloela, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 596c, weighing 227kg to return $1356/hd. J and W Ariens, Calliope, sold a run of Droughtmaster cross steers for an average of 603c weighing 210kg to return $1267/hd. Cashmere Cattle Co, Mulara, sold Droughtmaster steers for 634c weighing 177kg to return $1128/hd.
Winstondale Cattle Co, Midgee, sold Brahman cross cows for 306c, weighing 652kg to return $1996/hd. A and D Vipen, Comet, sold Droughtmaster cows for 324c, weighing 562kg to return $1825/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus heifers for 418c, weighing 457kg to return $1913/hd. Tarry and Neale, Thangool, sold Charbray heifers for 486c, weighing 281kg to return $1366/hd. W and H Tucker, Bouldercombe, sold Brahman heifers for 520c, weighing 211kg to return $1099/hd. AJ and BW Clifford, Bungundarra, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for 466c, weighing 145kg to return $679/hd.
DG and JE Olive, Dingo, sold a run of Brangus EU PTIC cows to average $2448/hd. LE and CD Stewart, Comet, sold a run of EU PTIC Brangus cross cows topping at $2150/hd.
