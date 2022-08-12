North Queensland Register
Weaner steers make 634c, heifers reach 520c at Gracemere

August 12 2022 - 2:00am
Wellbred restocker steers and heifers offered at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw decreased numbers on Wednesday with a yarding of 1853 head, comprising 841 steers, 683 heifers, 299 cows, eight cows and calves and 22 bulls.

