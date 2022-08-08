North Queensland Register
Weaner steers make 410c/$939 at Mareeba

August 8 2022 - 7:00am
Store steers a/c S and S Ahlers weighing 234kg that sold for 401.2c/kg.

Mareeba agents yarded a total of 984 cattle last week.

