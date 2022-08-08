Mareeba agents yarded a total of 984 cattle last week.
The prime cattle consisted of 35 bullocks, 167 cows and 186 bulls.
Advertisement
Store cattle consisted of 208 steers, 151 mickeys and 207 heifers.
Cattle consisted of not a lot of penned bullocks, with a limited number of finished cows and not many heavy bulls from the north.
The yarding was drawn from the Gulf country, Cape York, Lakeland Downs, Mt Garnet, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c easier, and cows were 2c easier on the previous week's rates.
Steers and bullocks over 600kg topped at 336c to average 257c. Cows under 400kg made 310c and averaged 198c, while cows over 400kg reached 248c, averaging 230c.
Bullocks topped at 276.2c on a/c TJ and LJ Atkinson that weighed 740kg to return $2044/hd. The top pen of cows sold for 240.2c, weighing 467kg to return $1123/hd. Bulls sold on a/c TJ and LJ Atkinson, topped at 280.2c and weighed 740kg, to return $2073/hd.
Store cattle were about the same as the previous week's prices. There were some quality Brahman mickeys and steers on offer, with the softer type of steers and heifers bringing the higher end of the money.
Steers under 200kg reached 410c to average 383c, steers 200 - 300kg sold to 422c, averaging 397c, and steers 300 - 400kg topped at 400c and averaged 400c. Mickeys under 200kg sold to 262c, averaging 222c and mickeys 200-300kg sold to 292c, average 179c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 334c and averaged 239c, and heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 340c, averaging 300c.
A pen of eight steers a/c S and S Ahlers made 410c and weighed 229kg to return $939/hd. A pen of seven heifers on a/c S and S Ahlers made 334c weighed 169kg returning $565/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.