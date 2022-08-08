Prices rise slightly at Emerald

Numbers eased by 90 to see just over 450 head penned at Emerald on Thursday.
Minimal store cattle were offered with the weaner and feeder sale just held on Tuesday. Most of the prime numbers were cows and heifers, generally presented in very good condition.
Even with the smaller sale, the market trend was between 8-15 cents dearer than the previous week's sale.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 343c to average 313c, no heavy steers or heifers to quote, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 308c to average 290c, cows 450- 520kg made as much as 285c to average 272c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 306c.
In the store section, there weren't enough steers between 500 - 350kg to quote, a small number of steers 280-350kg made as much as 534c to average 502c, while weaner steers 200- 280kg sold to 554c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 352c to average 343c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 352c to average 347c, with no light heifers on offer.
The Bell family, Nyara, Emerald, offered 550kg Droughtmaster cross heifers to 333c and $1832, while The Daniels family, Lorraine, Gindie, had their 632kg Santa cows to 280c and $1770.
Dan Black, Nine Mile, Alpha, had 587kg Euro cross cows to 281c and $1652, while the Flohr family, Wotonga, Moranbah, offered 553kg and $1544.
Todd Barlow, Amaroo, Comet, had 618kg Brangus cows to 283c and $1750, while the Dennis family, Epping Forest, Clermont, had their 372kg Santa heifers to 352c and $1311.
