Prices rise slightly at Emerald

In the store section, there weren't enough steers between 500 - 350kg to quote, a small number of steers 280-350kg made as much as 534c to average 502c, while weaner steers 200- 280kg sold to 554c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 352c to average 343c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 352c to average 347c, with no light heifers on offer.