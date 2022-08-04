Three people have been confirmed deceased following a shooting at a rural property in Bogie near Collinsville this morning.
Police were notified of a reports multiple people had been shot in the area around 9am.
A man was located soon after in a vehicle at Flagstone with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
After speaking with the man, officers made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act at 11.30am at a property off Sutherland Road.
Upon canvassing the area, police deemed the location safe and a further exclusion zone was established at a property along Shannonvale Road where the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Three people have since been located at the property deceased with gunshot wounds.
Investigations remain ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the declared location.
