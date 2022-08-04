North Queensland Register

Collinsville rural property shooting leaves three dead, one in critical condition

Updated August 4 2022 - 5:36am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of the emergency declaration at a property off Sutherland Road.

Three people have been confirmed deceased following a shooting at a rural property in Bogie near Collinsville this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.