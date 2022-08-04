North Queensland Register
PTIC Droughtmaster cows average $3001/hd at Gracemere

August 4 2022 - 6:00am
Quality PTIC cows offered at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw an increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 3180 head, comprising 1405 steers, 1040 heifers, 659 cows, 23 cows and calves and 53 bulls.

