Quality PTIC cows offered at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw an increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 3180 head, comprising 1405 steers, 1040 heifers, 659 cows, 23 cows and calves and 53 bulls.
This week's offering included several larger lines of cows, heifers and yearling steers mostly from the Nebo and Collinsville district along with a line of quality PTIC cows from a local vendor.
Quality and condition of the yarding was good for the majority, and this helped to improve prices in many classes.
Only one of the local processors was operating along with two from NSW and combined with the improvement in quality, improved prices for much of the yard.
Slaughter steers sold to 299c, average 297c, steers 500-600kg reached 360c, average 314c, steers 400-500kg sold to 436c, average 370c, steers 330-400kg reached 478c, average 390c, steers 280-330kg made 532c, average 434c, steers 200-280kg sold to 560c, average 473c, and steers under 200kg sold to 560c, average 498c.
Slaughter cows sold to 319c, average 307c, cows 500-600kg reached 319c, average 294c, cows 400-500kg reached 293c, average 253c, cows 330-400kg reached 200c, average 188c, and cows under 330kg made 190c, average 166c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 334c, average 301c, heifers 400-500kg reached 426c, average 301c, heifers 330-400kg made 450c, average 381c, heifers 280-330kg made 460c, average 360c, heifers 200-280kg reached 450c, average 382c, and heifers under 200kg made 450c, average 390c.
Cows and calves sold to $1900/unit, average $1691/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 288c, average 248c, bulls 500-600kg reached 288c, average 226c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 278c, average 210c, bulls 330-400kg made 106c, average 106c, bulls 280-330kg made 366c, average 364c, and bulls 200-280kg reached 452c, average 452c.
LM Ryan and D Villani, Sarina, sold Charbray steers for 432c weighing 462kg to return $1996/hd. Milton Ag, Boynedale, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 508c weighing 328kg to return $1669/hd. D Maguire, Moura, sold a run of 52 Droughtmaster cross steers to average 521c weighing 278kg to return $1455/hd.
B and W Kerr, Ubobo, sold Brahman steers for 542c weighing 246kg to return $1335/hd. AM and RS Anderson, Barmoya, sold Brahman cross steers for 544c weighing 227kg to return $1236/hd. Boongana Pty Ltd, Dingo, sold Braford steers for 560c weighing 220kg to return $1235/hd.
J Murphy, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster steers for 556c weighing 176kg to return $981/hd. Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 319c weighing 636kg to return $2031/hd. A and D Vipen, Comet, sold Droughtmaster cows for 307c weighing 609kg to return $1869/hd.
WH Neill Ballantine, Baralaba, sold Charbray heifers for 334c weighing 519kg to return $1735/hd. Brookston Pastoral Co, Nebo, sold Brangus heifers for 426c weighing 421kg to return $1794/hd.
Spelta Grazing, Gogango, sold Euro cross heifers for 442c weighing 395kg to return $1748/hd. EM and RF Bella, Nebo, sold No.1 Brangus heifers for 460c weighing 316kg to return $1457/hd. C Cunningham, Alton Downs, sold a run of 67 Quality PTIC Droughtmaster cows to average $3001/hd.
