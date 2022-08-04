UPDATE 2.45PM:
An earlier declaration made off Sutherland Road under the Public Safety Preservation Act has been revoked and a new declaration established on Shannonvale Road.
Police responding to reports of a shooting of multiple people have determined a new location for where the incident is believed to have occurred.
Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the declared location.
EARLIER:
Police are investigating reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at a rural property at Collinsville, northwest of Mackay.
An an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) was made at about 11.30am with boundaries encompassing Sutherland Road, Normanby Road, Mount Compton Road and Starvation Creek.
One man was found some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.
The incident was reported to have unfolded near the tiny town of Bogie about 9am on Thursday.
At least one man was found suffering a gunshot wound, police have confirmed.
Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews had been sent to the incident coming from Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton.
Paramedics have also been sent to a location in the area, but a spokeswoman would not confirm any incident details.
ABC News reported the RACQ Central Queensland rescue helicopter was en route to Bogie, with a spokesperson for the service saying they understood a shooter was still at large.
With Australian Associated Press
