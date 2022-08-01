North Queensland Register
PTIC Brangus cows sell for $1920 at Emerald

August 1 2022 - 5:00am
PTIC cows sell for $1920 at Emerald

Numbers were heavily reduced to see 540 penned at Emerald on Thursday, due to the upcoming weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday.

