PTIC cows sell for $1920 at Emerald

Numbers were heavily reduced to see 540 penned at Emerald on Thursday, due to the upcoming weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday.
Quality was fairly mixed, with Emerald following the rest of the state's price trend with most descriptions losing ground from the previous week's sale.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 366c/kg to average 330c, heavy steers 500-550kg reached 366c to average 350c, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 382c to average 334c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 292c to average 278c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 280c to average 266c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 298c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 360c to average 342c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 372c to average 346c, with all other descriptions of steers were too few to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 360c to average 342c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 376c to average 358c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 370c to average 354c, with no light heifers on offer.
Two pens of Brangus cows, PTIC four months plus to Brangus and Brahman bulls, sold for $1920 each.
Rob and Kylie Cunningham, Myrtle Park, Comet, had their 593kg Santa bullocks to 324c and $1923, while the Lucknow bullocks from the Esmond family made to 326c for 655kg and $2136.
Ryan and Rebecca Woodrow, Buddy Doo, Capella, had their 596kg Droughtmaster cross cows to 260c and $1551, while the Deboni family, Boonal Downs, Capella, offered Brangus PTIC cows to $1920.
David and Leanne Cox, Mt Surprise, Alpha, had their 572kg Simmental cross steers to 366c and $2096, while Stuart and Ray Donovan, Old Gordon, Capella, had their 410kg Euro cross heifers to 382c and $1567.
