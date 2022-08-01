PTIC cows sell for $1920 at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 360c to average 342c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 372c to average 346c, with all other descriptions of steers were too few to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 360c to average 342c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 376c to average 358c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 370c to average 354c, with no light heifers on offer.