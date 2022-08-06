North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Give the north a sporting chance

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:57am, first published August 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's north west has plenty of fantastic adventures for trepid overseas visitors. Picture: Sally Gall

There was a great fanfare down south in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.