Crushing resumed at all of Wilmar Sugar's eight mills across the state after wet weather caused challenges to the 2022 season.
Wilmar Sugar general manager cane supply and grower relations Paul Giordani said a significant rain event last month put a stop to harvesting across all milling regions.
"The Herbert was first to resume harvesting and crushing operations after a seven-day weather stop, while other regions were out for around two weeks," he said.
"The cane crop continues to cut above estimate across all regions, with the biggest percentage gain in the Plane Creek region.
"We have revised our total crop estimate to 16.05 million tonnes - an increase of 770,000 tonnes on the pre-season forecast.
"The combination of a larger crop and lost time due to wet weather will put pressure on season finish dates, making it critical that all sectors work together to get the crop off."
Mr Giordani said both Herbert mills had settled into normal operations and loading had increased to full supply after the wet weather.
"Bin weights have improved on previous years," he said.
"This is supporting higher crush rates and underpinning efforts to get the crop off.
The Herbert crop continues to cut above estimate and has been revised upwards from 4.4 million tonnes to 4.7 million tonnes - an increase of 300,000 tonnes.
As of July 28, the weekly CCS was 11.90 with 888,500 tonnes harvested to date.
In the Burdekin region, Mr Giordani said harvesting and crushing operations had resumed at all four local mills after a wet weather halt spanned more than two weeks.
"Wet field conditions continue to pose challenges for both harvesting and milling operations," he said.
"Electricity exports from Pioneer Mill's cogeneration plant have been suspended until bagasse stocks are replenished."
The Burdekin crop has been revised upwards from 7.94 million tonnes to 8.15 million tonnes - an increase of 210,000 tonnes.
As of July 28, the weekly CCS was 13.14 with 1.22 million tonnes harvested to date.
The Proserpine mill faced start-up challenges following the wet weather event.
"We plan to further increase the crush rate later this week," Mr Giordani said.
"Bagasse stocks, which were under significant pressure, are now rising to more comfortable levels."
The Proserpine crop has been revised upwards from 1.64 million tonnes to 1.7 million tonnes - an increase of 60,000 tonnes.
As of July 28, the weekly CCS was 13.45 with 121,100 tonnes harvested to date.
Cane supply improved and crushing rates increased in the Plane Creek region as the factory restarted after the two-week rain stop.
"Cane quality has been much better than expected, with no increase in mud loading to the factory despite wet field conditions," Mr Giordani said.
The Plane Creek crop continues to cut above estimate and has been revised upwards from 1.3 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes - an increase of 15 per cent.
As of July 28, the weekly CCS was 12.47 with 224,700 tonnes harvested to date.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
