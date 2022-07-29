North Queensland Register
Top pen of cows sells for 300c, weighing 630kg to return $1888

July 29 2022 - 12:00am
Slaughter cattle rates drop at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2545 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1463 prime cattle and 1082 store cattle.

