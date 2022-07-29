Slaughter cattle rates drop at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 324c and averaged 285c, and those over 500kg topped at 324c to average 295c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 328c and averaged 301c. Cows under 400kg made 256c and averaged 200c, while cows over 400kg reached 302c, averaging 268c. Bulls under 450kg made 408c and averaged 339c, while bulls over 450kg reached 338c to average 280c.