Slaughter cattle rates drop at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2545 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1463 prime cattle and 1082 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 220 bullocks, 150 heifers, 831 cows and 262 bulls.
Advertisement
Store cattle consisted of 588 steers, 434 heifers and 60 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a limited number of finished bullocks compared to last week with a larger number of heavy cows yarded which saw the rate decline with several major processors not operating.
A general decline of 10-20c across most slaughter cattle was evident at the sale.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Croydon, Georgetown, Townsville, Ingham as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10-15c easier, heifers were 20c easier, cows were 20-30c easier, and bulls were 20c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 324c and averaged 285c, and those over 500kg topped at 324c to average 295c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 328c and averaged 301c. Cows under 400kg made 256c and averaged 200c, while cows over 400kg reached 302c, averaging 268c. Bulls under 450kg made 408c and averaged 339c, while bulls over 450kg reached 338c to average 280c.
Bullocks topped at 324c on a/c Julie Bramley that weighed 587kg to return $1901/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Murray Family Trust that sold for 308c, weighing 399kg to return $1230/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Coorabelle Grazing for 300c, weighing 630kg to return $1888/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Lee and Caroline topped at 338c and weighed 730kg, to return $2468/hd.
On a market that is experiencing declining rates better quality and crossbred types attracted stronger competition, with secondary types struggling to maintain the rates and were met with limited competition.
Steers under 200kg reached 444c to average 403c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 484c, averaging 361c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 416c and averaged 328c and steers over 400kg sold to 286c to average 278c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 408c, averaging 340c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 400c and averaged 351c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 364c, averaging 328c, an heifers 320 - 370kg made 322c to average 300c.
A run of 14 steers a/c RKM Co Pty Ltd averaged 430c and weighed at an average 299kg to return $1284/hd. A good pen of six heifers on a/c Burge Grazing made 322c weighed 365kg, returning $1176/hd. Four cows and calves sold on a/c SN and JL Evans returned $1780/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.