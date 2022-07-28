North Queensland Register
Braford steers 344kg sell for 530c/$1827 at Gracemere

July 28 2022 - 11:00pm
Better quality cattle meet good competition at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a decreased yarding on Wednesday with 1759 head, comprising of 909 steers, 540 heifers, 259 cows, 23 cows and calves, and 28 bulls.

