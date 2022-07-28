Better quality cattle meet good competition at Gracemere

CQLX combined agents saw a decreased yarding on Wednesday with 1759 head, comprising of 909 steers, 540 heifers, 259 cows, 23 cows and calves, and 28 bulls.
Cattle were again drawn from Collinsville in the north, south to Calliope and the normal local areas.
Quality was good overall with just a few small mobs of plainer cattle scattered throughout the sale.
The buying panel was light, having a couple of the major processors not in attendance this week saw prices ease across most descriptions. One local major processor and a few smaller operators were active on the heavy cattle market.
Restockers and feeder operators were also reduced, however the better quality cattle are still meeting with good competition on the current market.
Slaughter steers sold to 322c, average 316c, steers 500-600kg reached 329c, average 315c, steers 400-500kg sold to 436c, average 364c, steers 330-400kg reached 530c, average 395c, steers 280-330kg made 530c, average 462c, steers 200-280kg sold to 530c, average 452c, and steers under 200kg sold to 538c, average 452c.
Slaughter cows sold to 284c, average 277c, cows 500-600kg reached 314c, average 285c, cows 400-500kg reached 310c, average 260c, cows 330-400kg reached 260c, average 223c, and cows under 330kg made 220c, average 183c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 338c, average 322c, heifers 330-400kg made 348c, average 314c, heifers 280-330kg made 418c, average 350c, heifers 200-280kg reached 450c, average 358c, and heifers under 200kg made 450c, average 372c.
Cows and calves sold to $1650/unit, average $1608/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 296c, average 283c, bulls 500-600kg reached 296c, average 201c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 226c, average 181c, and bulls 330-400kg made 226c, average 217c.
Kevin Ridge, Carmila, sold Droughtmaster steers for 438c weighing 362kg to return $1588/hd. Willoudun Pty Ltd, Dingo, sold a run of Braford steers for 530c weighing 344kg to return $1827/hd. Rockview Cattle Co, Bluff, sold Charbray steers for 496c weighing 326kg to return $1619/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold Simmental cross weaner steers for 520c weighing 298kg to return $1551/hd. L McKinlay, Gogango, sold Ultra Black steers for 512c weighing 286kg to return $1469/hd. MP and RA Hunt, Ridgelands, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers 510c weighing 285kg to return $1454/hd.
B and J Symonds, Nebo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 518c weighing 266kg to return $1379/hd. W Matotek, Ridgelands, sold Charbray steers for 528c weighing 264kg to return $1394/hd. F Cranston, Morinish, sold Droughtmaster steers for 510c weighing 239kg to return $1218/hd.
ST and KL Murphy, Seaforth, sold Brahman cross cows for 277c weighing 551kg to return $1528/hd. Rockview Cattle Co, Bluff, sold Charbray heifers for 418c weighing 306kg to return $1281/hd. TM and TM Symonds, Sarina, sold No.2 Grey Brahman weaner heifers for 450c weighing 223kg to return $1006/hd. ACM and JC Neale, Barmoya, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers 442c weighing 178kg to return $788/hd.
Coolibah Livestock Co, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cross PTIC cows to return $1690/hd. RL and JL Milne, Woodbury, sold five PTIC Brangus cows to return $1530/hd. J Roche, Middlemount, sold Charbray cross cows and calves to return $1600/unit.
