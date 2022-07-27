North Queensland Register
Mareeba citrus producers Galati Farming awarded one of 16 government grants

By Newsroom
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
Mareeba's Giovanni and Gina Galati are struggling to keep up with the increasing demand for their product. Picture: QRIDA

Mareeba citrus business Galati Farming intends to expand, after receiving a government grant of up to $200,000.

