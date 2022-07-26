Industry professionals gathered at the Hilton hotel in Cairns on Tuesday night for the official meet and greet of the 2022 National Saleyards Expo.
Headed by the Australian Livestock Markets Association, the two day forum will feature interactive and information sessions, industry forums and direction setting opportunities.
The expo commences on July 27 and will conclude on July 28.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the evening.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
