North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

North west medical student Grant Billingham encourages rural placements

July 21 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meeting friendly locals and experiencing strong community spirit in small towns have influenced medical student Grant Billingham's decision to become a doctor in rural Queensland.

Meeting friendly locals and experiencing strong community spirit in small towns have influenced medical student Grant Billingham's decision to become a doctor in rural Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.