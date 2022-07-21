North Queensland Register
Red Brangus weaner steers 196kg make 644c/$1263 at Gracemere

July 21 2022 - 7:00am
Competition for weaner steers lifts prices at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw an increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 4779 head, comprising 2810 steers, 1508 heifers, 428 cows, 21 cows and calves and 12 bulls.

