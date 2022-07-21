Competition for weaner steers lifts prices at Gracemere

CQLX agents saw an increase on Wednesday with a yarding of 4779 head, comprising 2810 steers, 1508 heifers, 428 cows, 21 cows and calves and 12 bulls.
Cattle came from all local districts along with consignments from Collinsville, Mt Coolon and south to Bundaberg.
Advertisement
The yarding was mixed in some classes with both condition and quality variable, however the better-quality lines met with strong competition.
Buyers were well represented for restocker and feeder lines and the processor panel also included two returning processors which helped boost the cow prices.
With feeder and heifers prices coming back this week, as has been the trend across most centres, there was good competition in the lighter end of the weaner steers with some increases of up to 40c on last week's rates.
Steers 500-600kg reached 390c, average 390c, steers 400-500kg sold to 462c, average 407c, steers 330-400kg reached 546c, average 436c, steers 280-330kg made 594c, average 497c, steers 200-280kg sold to 630c, average 542c, and steers under 200kg sold to 644c, average 566c.
Slaughter cows sold to 322c, average 314c, cows 500-600kg reached 352c, average 313, cows 400-500kg reached 320c, average 276c, cows 330-400kg reached 270c, average 240c, and cows under 330kg made 200c, average 118c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 384c, average 352c, heifers 330-400kg made 446c, average 395c, heifers 280-330kg made 486c, average 391c, heifers 200-280kg reached 504c, average 391c, and heifers under 200kg made 474c, average 386c.
Cows and calves sold to $2300/unit, average $1732/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 310c, average 256c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 302c, average 302c.
EM and RF Bella, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 462c weighing 409kg to return $1892/hd. P and J Stone, Baralaba, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 450c weighing 409kg to return $1842/hd. E and K Adams, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 492c weighing 393kg to return $1935/hd. Lynch Brothers Partnership, Bushley, sold Brahman weaner steers for 552c weighing 325kg to return $1794/hd.
R and K Hannant, East End, sold Droughtmaster steers for 590c weighing 299kg to return $1767/hd. Parker Cattle Co sold Brahman cross steers for 594c, weighing 281kg to return $1673/hd. J Tait, The Caves, sold Droughtmaster steers for 578c weighing 277kg to return $1604/hd. K and M Ebbern, Rosedale, sold Brahman steers for 580c weighing 260kg to return $1508/hd.
Wales Grazing, Biloela, sold Brangus steers for 616c weighing 232kg to return $1432/hd. Malvern Developments sold Brangus steers for 600c, weighing 220kg to return $1326/hd. Jason Lindley, Stanage Bay, sold Angus cross steers for 610c, weighing 217kg to return $1325/hd. Moore and Lang, Duaringa, sold Red Brangus steers for 644c weighing 196kg to return $1263/hd.
Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, sold Charbray cross cows for 322c weighing 636kg to return $2051/hd. Consolidated Past Co sold Brangus cross cows for 352c weighing 538kg to return $1896/hd. G and L Eiser, Gogango, sold a pen of Brangus heifers for 418c weighing 345kg to return $1442/hd.
Parker Cattle Co sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 478c weighing 296kg to return $1416/hd. D and J Otto, Bracewell, sold Ultra Black heifers for 474c weighing 263kg to return $1248/hd. DW McCartney, Kunwarara, sold Brangus heifers for 504c weighing 251kg to return $1267/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.