Our weekly opinion pieces are written by North Queensland Register journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
There is a lot going on in the world at the moment.
Advertisement
It seems that every time you turn on the TV or scroll through social media, the news is filled with so much negativity, anxiety, and quite honestly, hate.
The agricultural industry is having its moment in the spotlight too.
I by no means want to take away from the seriousness of the foot and mouth disease threat and risk to producers livelihoods, but I can also understand how taxing a constant negative news cycle can be.
That's why here at the North Queensland Register we are preparing to share some positive news; some lighthearted, down to earth and cheeky humour that is renowned in the bush.
I had a chat with my editor and we've brainstormed an idea we think you may get a laugh out of, or at the very least, will make you smile.
Let me present...the Top 10 Eligible Bachelors of the North.
It is a work in process, but you get the gist, and it is exactly as it sounds.
I am compiling a list of 10 single men across North Queensland looking for a special lady in their lives.
But, I need your help.
Whether it's yourself, a mate, your son or your brother, I am on the hunt to interview and profile the strapping blokes of the north.
I want to learn more about you, what you do, why you are single and what you are looking for in a partner.
I can guarantee there are some young blokes out there working on a station or a property who perhaps don't have time to meet a lovely young lady.
Or you just haven't found the right one.
So, to the Reggie readers, please email, phone or send us a message on social media if you have someone in mind who'd be a great fit for this yarn.
The boys at the Charters Towers saleyards have just had about enough of me pestering them on a weekly basis, while I practice with my new camera lens.
Advertisement
As I said, this is all about providing some quality, lighthearted fun that the north is known for!
Plus, the opportunity to meet and showcase more of the characters who call our patch home.
Maybe, just maybe, you can credit the North Queensland Register for finding your wife on your wedding day.
Do you want to nominate an eligible bachelor? Email your name, a photo and short bio to zoe.thomas@austcommunitymedia.com.au and I'll be in touch.
- Zoe Thomas, North Queensland Register journalist
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.