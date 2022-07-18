Weaner steers reach 668c at Emerald

Emerald agents penned just under 1700 for Thursday's sale.
With the special weaner and feeder sale tomorrow, limited numbers of store cattle were offered.
The market saw a decline in rates as much of the state has experienced. Heavy bullocks over 550kg topped at 406c, 500-550kg made to 400c to average 378c, steers 400-500kg topped at 480c, while 350-400kg types made to 500c to average 396c, and steers in the weaner weight ranges sold to 668c to average 519c.
Heavy heifers over 400kg topped at 420c to average 362c, heifers 350-400kg topped at 464c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 514c to average 400c, while heifers in the weaner weight ranges reached 536c to average 443c.
Heavy cows topped at 358c to average 326c, with cows 450-520kg reaching 340c to average 310c. No cows and calves were penned.
Phil and Donna Lewis, Hillview, Anakie, sold Brahman cross steers to 450c to weigh 466kg and returned $2097. The Ford family, Forest Home, Capella, sold Simmental cross steers making to 478c and weighed 380kg or $1821. The Anderson family, Brendan's Pastoral, Mossvale, Alpha, sold Brahman steers to 400c to weigh 384kg or $1536.
Mark and Donna Kemp, Yungaba, Capella, consigned Charolais cross weaner steers to 674c to weigh 237kg or $1603. The Rowe family, Buffel Park, Moranbah, offered a line of Brahman cross steers with the best making to 668c to weigh 300kg to return $2004.
The Mclucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, sold Santa cows making to 344c to weigh 590kg or $2030. The Jansen family, Riverview, Alpha, sold Brahman cross cows making to 349c and weighed 652kg to return $2276. The Jeppesen family, Olive Vale, Comet, sold Charbray cows making to 358c to weigh 666kg or $2387.
The Prewett family, Glendariwell, Emerald, sold Brangus cows to 335c to weigh 655kg or $2197. The Lansdowne family, Southernwood, Willows, consigned a large draft of Euro and Brahman cross heifers with the best reaching 442c to weigh 398kg or $1763.
