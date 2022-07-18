North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Weaner steers reach 668c at Emerald

By Brahman Cross Steers 300kg Reach 668c/$2004 at Emerald
July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 668c at Emerald

Emerald agents penned just under 1700 for Thursday's sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.