Strangely, Australia's richest camel races had its beginnings with a sale of camels to the royal family in Abu Dhabi and the rest as they say is history, with Boulia Camel Races touted the 'Melbourne Cup of Camel Racing', racing off this weekend in Outback Queensland to mark its 25th anniversary.
The three day weekend gets underway on Friday, July 15.
Thousands of travellers will gather on the edge of the Simpson Desert to witness the iconic race which was first held in 1997 and today sees the population of Boulia balloon 10-fold, from 300 residents to up to 3000.
For some who have been to Flemington, believe Boulia's right up there too!
Boulia Camel Races founder Paddy McHugh said the races genesis when we caught 1000 wild camels (in Queensland's Outback) and out of that we transported and sold 33 to the royal family in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
"We spent a bit of time there and saw what a massive industry camel racing was, so we tried to emulate something in Australia that could make our camels worth some money," Mr McHugh said..
"So we introduced professional camel racing in Australia and we kicked it off in Boulia in 1997."
Cameleers humping it to Boulia this weekend come for a share in what is Australia's richest camel races, with a $45,000 prize pool.
The prestige of taking home the Boulia Camel Cup is a lure for camel trainers too, with a win in the 1500m final the most coveted win on the camel racing circuit and famously Australia's longest camel race.
Mount Isa based horse racing caller Andrew Saunders got a tap on the shoulder to get involved calling his first camel races at the first Boulia Camel Races in 1997 and he's been doing the job ever since.
Reflecting on how things have changed since the early days of racing in Boulia, Mr Saunders said the camel racing teams didn't have racing colours and wear silks back in the early days.
"The jockeys just wore a t-shirt and a vest over it, so I had to remember the t-shirt colours for the race calling," he said.
"I've seen just about everything," Andrew said.
"One year a camel was about 100m in front and got near the finish line and just sat down. We're all still talking about that one."
The Cup Final will be defended this weekend by local Boulia camel 'Gunna' who took out the 1,500m Cup win in 2021 and returns in fine form for owners Woodhouse Camels.
"In Boulia we began the change from Australia's predominately tourism-oriented camel races to a full-blown professional affair, Mr McHugh said.
"The distance of the races was lengthened, drug testing and microchipping of the camels was put in place and an act of parliament for the first time allowed legal bookmakers at camel races in Australia."
Surrounding the racing and bookies action in Boulia this weekend is a full program of live music, novelty races, helicopter rides and the Great Australian Ride-on Lawn Mower Race and a pop-up city of luxury glamping and caravanners across the expanse.
Those who have ventured to Boulia remain vigilant on the lookout for the famed Min Min Light, a mysterious phenomenon that continues to be sighted by travellers on Boulia's remote Outback roads, causing ongoing intrigue.
