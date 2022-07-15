North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

The Melbourne Cup of camel racing kicks off at Boulia

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
July 15 2022 - 4:00am
Australia's 'Melbourne Cup' of Camel Races marks 25 years of racing in the outback inn Boulia, this weekend. Pictures supplied.

Strangely, Australia's richest camel races had its beginnings with a sale of camels to the royal family in Abu Dhabi and the rest as they say is history, with Boulia Camel Races touted the 'Melbourne Cup of Camel Racing', racing off this weekend in Outback Queensland to mark its 25th anniversary.

Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

