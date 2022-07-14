North Queensland Register
Weaner steers reach 494c, average 433c at Charters Towers

July 14 2022 - 8:00am
Charters Towers market eases

Charters Towers agents yarded a total of 2493 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1280 prime cattle and 1213 store cattle.

