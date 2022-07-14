Charters Towers market eases

Charters Towers agents yarded a total of 2493 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1280 prime cattle and 1213 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 66 bullocks, 115 heifers, 1021 cows and 78 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 849 steers, 325 heifers, 39 cows, and 38 cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a limited amount of finished bullocks with a large yarding of good finished cows through to store condition cows, which had plenty of competition but agents noted there was an easing in the market.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Richmond, Einsaleigh, Burketown, Georgetown, Prairie, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 20-25c easier, heifers were 20c easier, cows were 20c easier, and bulls were 30c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 342c and averaged 307c, and those over 500kg topped at 342c to average 311c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 396c and averaged 327c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 332c, averaging 326c. Cows under 400kg made 278c and averaged 247c, while cows over 400kg reached 324c, averaging c. Bulls under 450kg made c and averaged c, while bulls over 450kg reached c to average c.
Bullocks topped at 324c on a/c AC and RM Pratt that weighed 635kg to return $2058/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c C Gilmore, Torrens Creek, that sold for 332c, weighing 573kg to return $1902/hd. The top pen of cows were sold by C Gilmore, Torrens Creek, for 324c, weighing 583kg to return $1889/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Campbell Grazing, topped at 350c and weighed 695kg, to return $2433/hd.
Store cattle were made up of good runs of Brahman steers and heifers, which were predominantly from the tick-free area with the balance of the yarding being smaller lines of mixed northern steers, mickeys and heifers. With quality cattle still selling to market value with lesser types seeing a decline in value.
Steers under 200kg reached 494c to average 433c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 488c, averaging 394c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 430c and averaged 375c and steers over 400kg sold to 400c to average 368c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 500c, averaging 371c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 400c and averaged 376c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 426c, averaging 377c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 408c to average 361c.
A pen of 20 steers a/c SA Grazing, Torrens Creek, made 430c and weighed 325kg to return $1397/hd. A good pen of 29 heifers on a/c SA Grazing, Torrens Creek, made 422c weighed 292kg returning $1234/hd. 21 cows and calves sold on a/c EJT and KL Camp, Floraville, Burketown, returned $1750/unit.
