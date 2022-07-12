"That's not a pub - that's a pub" is what Mick Dundee might say if he was trying to sell the Walkabout Creek Hotel which he visits in the 1986 hit, Crocodile Dundee.
At this point in time, however, it's Debbie and Frank Wust who are doing the selling, putting their famous country pub at McKinlay on the market after eight years of proud ownership.
The pair, who bought the hotel in north-west Queensland after falling in love with it on a road trip to the Boulia Camel Races, say now is the right time to move on.
"We wish we had done it sooner, now we're both 60. Everyone else is going out and enjoying themselves and we thought, 'We should do the same'," Mrs Wust said.
"We've got to keep saying to ourselves, 'You've got to leave it behind. You've got to move on'."
Mrs Wust said having to enforce COVID restrictions had partly tarnished their last two years, but they'll still leave with fond memories of the town and people.
"COVID knocked me around a bit because of the abuse from people and all the rest of it. It was none of our doing, but I think every business copped a lot of flack for that," she said.
"The last two years we couldn't get staff like everyone else, but we're just so lucky that we've always had one of our kids here to help. It started off slow [after restrictions lifted], but man, it's busy now.
"It's been a wonderful lifestyle. It's a good community."
The owners are forgoing a real estate agent and selling it themselves, and they've already received plenty of interest.
"It's pretty amazing. We sent information out to people who have genuine inquiries - [that was] the very same day [it was listed].
"With a business like this, it'll probably be a takeover in March because you don't want to come in on the off season when you're not earning an income."
Included in the sale is the post office and mail run, as well as Crocodile Dundee props and artefacts.
"From the moment we got here, it wasn't long before [the film's producer John] Cornell gave us the truck and the movie set, so a lot of memorabilia comes with it now," Mrs Wust said.
"Frank will be very sad to to leave [the truck] because he does enjoy putting around in it to do maintenance."
Once sold, the pair will move back to their property at Biloela and plan on doing plenty of travelling.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
