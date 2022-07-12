North Queensland Register

Martin Drydale appointed chief executive officer of Charters Towers Regional Council

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Drydale previously worked for Noosa Shire Council and local government in the UK. Picture: Charters Towers Regional Council.

Martin Drydale has been appointed chief executive officer of Charters Towers Regional Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.