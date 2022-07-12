Martin Drydale has been appointed chief executive officer of Charters Towers Regional Council.
A special council meeting was held today to appoint the new permanent CEO.
Mayor Frank Beveridge said the decision was made after careful consideration and discussion.
"It is with great pleasure that I can announce the appointment of Mr Martin Drydale as chief executive officer of Charters Towers Regional Council," he said.
"Martin has shown strong community focus and is an experienced and influential executive.
"The elected members and I look forward to working with him to support our valued staff members and to continue to deliver key services to the region."
Mr Beveridge said Mr Drydale's prior experience and professionalism suited him to the role.
"He has a strong background in local government and has a very calming and supportive management style," he said.
"Martin has proven to be an asset to the council since commencing on an interim basis as director of Corporate and Community Services in March and then as interim chief executive officer in May."
Mr Drydale previously worked for Noosa Shire Council and local government in the UK and said he was thrilled to be appointed as the permanent CEO of Charters Towers Regional Council.
"Over the last few months, I have really enjoyed my time here in Charters Towers and at council," he said.
"I'm excited to continue to lead our organisation and to bring great projects to fruition.
"My experience in the local government and private sectors has provided me with the opportunity to gain extensive insight into the needs of local communities, and how to enable people and organisations to provide sustainable best-in-class services to those communities."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
