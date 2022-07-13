North Queensland Register
Home/Recommended

Seifert Belmont Reds sale catalogue is loaded with quality genetics

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated July 13 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impeccable genetics: A total of 95 polled, profitable young bulls have been selected for the fourth annual Seifert Belmont Reds On-Property Bull Sale, on Monday, August 1.

THE catalogue for the fourth annual Seifert Belmont Reds On-Property Bull Sale is loaded from cover to cover with powerful, profitable, polled bulls, which are proven in family and large-scale corporate operations across Northern Queensland, the Northern Territory and over to Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.