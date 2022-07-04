North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Brangus, Charbray weaners attract bidding frenzy at wet CQLX weaner and feeder sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 4 2022 - 1:05pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni, Will and Neville Davidson of Roper Downs, Middlemount, sold a quality run of 380 Charbray cross weaner cattle at Gracemere's special weaner and feeder sale on Mondat. Pictures: Ben Harden

The cold winter temperatures and widespread rainfall did little to deter buyers at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) special weaner and feeder sale on Monday, where the steer price reached 680c/kg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.