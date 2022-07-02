North Queensland Register
Mark Trotter outlines latest advances in CQU's smart tag research

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:01am, first published 4:00am
Dr Mark Trotter has been working on livestock tracking technology for a decade.

The ability for smart tags to identify the stress points involved in mustering, trucking and processing cattle is opening doors to improved welfare and meat quality, according to a future traceability project being undertaken by Mark Trotter at CQUniversity.

