Prices ease at Gracemere

Combined agents saw an increased yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday of 2488 head, comprising 1227 steers, 898 heifers, 263 cows, 77 cows and calves and 23 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with another large, quality draft of steers and heifers from Mount Coolon.
Overall quality and condition were very good although prices eased in keeping with other markets and in response to shrinking buyer panels across all classes.
Slaughter steers sold to 370c, average 347c, steers 500-600kg reached 440c, average 383c, steers 400-500kg sold to 514c, average 440c, steers 330-400kg reached 550c, average 480c, steers 280-330kg made 610c, average 508c, steers 200-280kg sold to 696c, average 558c, and steers under 200kg sold to 670c, average 549c.
Slaughter cows sold to 338c, average 333c, cows 500-600kg reached 368c, average 332c, cows 400-500kg reached 370c, average 316c, cows 330-400kg reached 332c, average 300c, and cows under 330kg made 256c, average 191c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 355c, average 355c, heifers 400-500kg reached 414c, average 395c, heifers 330-400kg made 512c, average 423c, heifers 280-330kg made 528c, average 424c, heifers 200-280kg reached 544c, average 421c, and heifers under 200kg made 464c, average 420c.
Cows and calves sold to $2950/unit, average $2249/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 340c, average 313c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 472c, average 359c.
S and C Robertson, Dalma, sold Charbray steers for 494c weighing 498kg to return $2462/hd. MM and NA Hetherington, Baralaba, sold Santa Droughtmaster cross steers for 514c weighing 401kg to return $2063/hd. J Dimitrijevic, Baffle Creek, sold Brangus steers for 520c weighing 320kg to return $1668/hd. Jet Grazing, Morinish, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 610c weighing 311kg to return $1900/hd.
Two Mile, Collinsville, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers for 565c weighing 274kg to return $1550/hd. JS Kerr and FB Cobbold, Gainsford, sold Droughtmaster steers for 636c weighing 273kg to return $1738/hd. P and P Heath, Orkabie, sold Grey Brahman steers for 538c weighing 269kg to return $1448/hd.
K Black, Sandringham, sold EU Acc Brahman cross cows for 338c weighing 582kg to return $1970/hd. Busby Cattle Co, Mt Larcom, sold Brahman cows for 338c weighing 541kg to return $1831/hd. TA and JN Dunn, Bloomsbury, sold EU Acc Brangus cows for 336c weighing 522kg to return $1756/hd.
C and P Brighton, Gracemere, sold Brangus cross heifers for 512c weighing 394kg to return $2020/hd. D and A Schloss, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 478c weighing 367kg to return $1757/hd. Kemmis Investments, Nebo, sold Santa heifers for 476c weighing 314kg to return $1497/hd. L Ferris, Bororen, sold a pen of Simmental cross heifers for 544c weighing 264kg to return $1437/hd. Two Mile, Collinsville, sold a run of Droughtmaster heifers for 528c weighing 275kg to return $1454/hd.
