Prices ease at Gracemere

C and P Brighton, Gracemere, sold Brangus cross heifers for 512c weighing 394kg to return $2020/hd. D and A Schloss, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 478c weighing 367kg to return $1757/hd. Kemmis Investments, Nebo, sold Santa heifers for 476c weighing 314kg to return $1497/hd. L Ferris, Bororen, sold a pen of Simmental cross heifers for 544c weighing 264kg to return $1437/hd. Two Mile, Collinsville, sold a run of Droughtmaster heifers for 528c weighing 275kg to return $1454/hd.