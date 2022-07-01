North Queensland Register
Weaner steers top at 696c, average 558c at Gracemere

July 1 2022 - 5:00am
Prices ease at Gracemere

Combined agents saw an increased yarding at Gracemere on Wednesday of 2488 head, comprising 1227 steers, 898 heifers, 263 cows, 77 cows and calves and 23 bulls.

