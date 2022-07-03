North Queensland Register
New CEO pledges to build strong advocacy platforms for hort

By Rachel Chambers, Growcom Ceo
July 3 2022 - 12:00am
Growcom has your back

This week I am excited and honoured to be starting as the new chief executive officer at Growcom, a peak industry body with a long and proud tradition of representing the interests of Queensland's fruit, vegetable and nut industries.

