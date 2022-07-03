Growcom has your back

This week I am excited and honoured to be starting as the new chief executive officer at Growcom, a peak industry body with a long and proud tradition of representing the interests of Queensland's fruit, vegetable and nut industries.
My mandate from the Growcom Board is clear. And that is to ensure the needs of Growcom members and the wider sector are met through optimising the structural and operational needs of our business.
The board has entrusted me with delivering on its vision for a strong Growcom that ensures all the resources are in place for a flourishing horticulture industry. The responsibility Growcom has to advocate for and improve outcomes on behalf of its members is one I don't take lightly.
I look forward to building on Growcom's strong advocacy platforms and shaping an organisation where members are the foundation on which all our knowledge, understanding and resulting actions are based.
In order to accurately understand, and therefore represent the diversity of the sector, I will be an active chief executive officer right across Queensland, because as we all know, there are not too many farms in Brisbane on George Street.
What is near George Street, however, are politicians. The familiar saying, "It takes one to know one" rings true in this case, as after spending the past six years as a Mayor of the North Burnett I have learnt the art of being able to navigate, communicate and negotiate with government.
In my discussions with industry I will be seeking to understand the issues through growers' eyes and in my dealings with government I will strongly represent the interests of the Queensland horticulture sector with data driven arguments and eloquent debate.
I am joining Growcom from the Local Government Association Queensland (LGAQ) where I took the lead on transport and logistics matters. And before my mayoral responsibilities I have worked in economic development, education, health, and small business.
The horticulture sector will need unity, strength, leadership, and innovation to overcome the current challenges being thrown its way.
Growcom has been a partner in horticulture for many years, and I will ensure we continue to have the industry's back into the future as we ride out this next chapter together.
