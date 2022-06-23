North Queensland Register
Larger yarding at Emerald

By Ptic Droughtmaster Heifers Sell for $2420 at Emerald
June 23 2022 - 9:00am
Larger yarding at Emerald

Numbers increased by nearly 300 head to see a little more than 1200 penned at Emerald today.

