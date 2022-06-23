Larger yarding at Emerald

Numbers increased by nearly 300 head to see a little more than 1200 penned at Emerald today.
Most of the cattle presented in forward condition, and while the general market trend across the state has been easing this week, some average declines may be exaggerated due to several plain quality cattle featured today.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 457c to average 417c, heavy steers 500-550kg reached 500c to average 442c, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 430c to average 387c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 371c to average 346c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 355c to average 345c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 346c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 519c to average 452c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 562c to average 460c, 280-350kg steers topped at 618c to average 577c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 678c to average 641c, with too few light steers to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 538c to average 403c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 494c to average 398c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 520c to average 429c, while no light heifers this week. A pen of quality Droughtmaster heifers, PTIC four months to Droughtmaster bulls, sold for $2420 each.
Peter and Jenny Pocock, Highland Plains, Dysart, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 426c to weigh 610kg or $2599. The Foot family, Pioneer, Clermont, consigned Droughtmaster steers to 500c to weigh 504kg and returned $2523. The Daniels family, Lorraine, Gindie, sold Santa cows to 328c and weighed 682kg to return $2240.
Benjamin Flohr, Wotonga, Moranbah, sold Brahman cross cows to 351c to weigh 577kg or $2026. Richard and Robin Daniels, Plainfield, Gindie, sold Santa cross heifers to 414c and weighed 517kg or $2142. Early Storms Pastoral, Rolleston, sold a line of Brahman cross weaner steers making to 658c to weigh 242kg and returned $1597, while their heifer portion made to 450c to weigh 212kg or $955.
