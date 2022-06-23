Larger yarding at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 519c to average 452c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 562c to average 460c, 280-350kg steers topped at 618c to average 577c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 678c to average 641c, with too few light steers to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 538c to average 403c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 494c to average 398c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 520c to average 429c, while no light heifers this week. A pen of quality Droughtmaster heifers, PTIC four months to Droughtmaster bulls, sold for $2420 each.